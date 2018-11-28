GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Chef Jennifer Zirkle-Grawburg (The Ginger Chef) cooks up a delicious and healthy alternative to an Italian classic! Vegan Alfredo!

Vegan Alfredo Sauce

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 head of garlic

2-3 TBSP extra virgin Olive Oil

8 oz dairy free cream cheese

1 ½ cup Silk Cashew Milk

½ tsp black pepper

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 F.

2. Cut garlic in half crosswise so all the cloves are showing. Drizzle with olive oil and wrap in aluminum foil. Bake at 350 for 30-40 minutes until soft and fragrant.

3. In a small saucepan, heat cashew milk and dairy free cream cheese until hot but not boiling.

4. Add 8 cloves of roasted garlic (or more/less to taste)

5. Blend with a stick blender until smooth and creamy. (Transfer to an upright blender works well too)

6. Enjoy over egg-free Fettucini noodles. Serve with broccoli and/or vegan Italian sausage or chicken bites.

