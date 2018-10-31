GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - In this edition of Better Bites, we've brought The Ginger Chef on to show us something incredibly festive, but vegan: pumpkin tamales.

Vegan Pumpkin Tamales (Instant Pot Recipe)

Serves: 4

Ingredients

15 oz can pumpkin puree

2 TBSP Taco or Fajita Seasoning

1 tsp baking powder

2 cups corn masa

2 cups water

12-18 corn husks, soaked in warm water

Optional: vegan sour cream salsa mole sauce

Instructions

1. Soak corn husks. Set aside.

2. In a medium bowl, mix pumpkin puree, taco seasoning and baking powder together. Beat well with a mixer. (Feel free to use a stand mixer if available.)

3. In a separate bowl, mix masa and water together.

4. Mix the masa into the pumpkin puree a few table spoons at a time until well incorporated. Should resemble a light play dough consistency.

5. Lay out corn husks on a cutting board or workable surface. Spread ½ cup of tamale mixture onto top half of corn husk. (If you want to fill with any vegan sausage this is the time to do that) Form tamale batter into a rectangle and roll up corn husk and fold bottom half up to seal the bottom of the husk.

6. Place the open side up into the steamer basket of your instant pot and repeat until all the tamale batter is used.

7. Fill steamer basket with ½ cup water and cook on high pressure for 23 minutes. Let pressure release naturally.

8. Serve with your favorite condiment.

