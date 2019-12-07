If you're looking for a delicious global inspired dish for summer, The Ginger Chef offered up a great option! She joined us in studio to show us how to make Moroccan Style Couscous.
Moroccan Style Couscous
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
- 1 red bell pepper
- Medium diced 2 carrots, peeled and diced
- ½ red onion, large diced
- 1 zucchini, medium dice
- 2-4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tsp minced garlic
- ½ tsp cumin
- ½ tsp coriander
- ¼ tsp cinnamon
- ¼ tsp turmeric
- ½ tsp salt
- 1 cup couscous
- 1 ¼ cup chicken or vegetable stock
- ½ cup cranberries
- ½ cup sliced almonds, toasted
- 2-3 tbsp cilantro, minced
- 5-7 leaves mint, minced
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 425F. (*note* you may also grill vegetables to achieve same results.)
- Wash and chop bell pepper, carrots, onion and zucchini.
- Coat vegetables in extra virgin olive oil and lay out on a pan. Roast for 25-30 minutes until golden.
- In the meantime, bring stock up to a simmer over medium heat.
- Add couscous, salt, cumin, coriander, cinnamon and turmeric. Stir well to combine.
- Cover couscous and turn off heat. Let couscous sit for 10-15 minutes.
- Fluff couscous with a fork.
- Add roasted vegetables, cranberries, cilantro and mint. Stir gently to combine.
- Top with toasted almonds and enjoy.
