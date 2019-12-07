If you're looking for a delicious global inspired dish for summer, The Ginger Chef offered up a great option! She joined us in studio to show us how to make Moroccan Style Couscous.

Moroccan Style Couscous

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 red bell pepper

Medium diced 2 carrots, peeled and diced

½ red onion, large diced

1 zucchini, medium dice

2-4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tsp minced garlic

½ tsp cumin

½ tsp coriander

¼ tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp turmeric

½ tsp salt

1 cup couscous

1 ¼ cup chicken or vegetable stock

½ cup cranberries

½ cup sliced almonds, toasted

2-3 tbsp cilantro, minced

5-7 leaves mint, minced

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425F. (*note* you may also grill vegetables to achieve same results.) Wash and chop bell pepper, carrots, onion and zucchini. Coat vegetables in extra virgin olive oil and lay out on a pan. Roast for 25-30 minutes until golden. In the meantime, bring stock up to a simmer over medium heat. Add couscous, salt, cumin, coriander, cinnamon and turmeric. Stir well to combine. Cover couscous and turn off heat. Let couscous sit for 10-15 minutes. Fluff couscous with a fork. Add roasted vegetables, cranberries, cilantro and mint. Stir gently to combine. Top with toasted almonds and enjoy.

