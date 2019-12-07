If you're looking for a delicious global inspired dish for summer, The Ginger Chef offered up a great option! She joined us in studio to show us how to make Moroccan Style Couscous.

Moroccan Style Couscous 

Serves: 4

Ingredients: 

  • 1 red bell pepper
  • Medium diced 2 carrots, peeled and diced
  • ½ red onion, large diced
  • 1 zucchini, medium dice
  • 2-4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 tsp minced garlic
  • ½ tsp cumin
  • ½ tsp coriander
  • ¼ tsp cinnamon
  • ¼ tsp turmeric
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 1 cup couscous
  • 1 ¼ cup chicken or vegetable stock
  • ½ cup cranberries
  • ½ cup sliced almonds, toasted
  • 2-3 tbsp cilantro, minced
  • 5-7 leaves mint, minced 

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 425F. (*note* you may also grill vegetables to achieve same results.) 
  2. Wash and chop bell pepper, carrots, onion and zucchini. 
  3. Coat vegetables in extra virgin olive oil and lay out on a pan. Roast for 25-30 minutes until golden. 
  4. In the meantime, bring stock up to a simmer over medium heat. 
  5. Add couscous, salt, cumin, coriander, cinnamon and turmeric. Stir well to combine. 
  6. Cover couscous and turn off heat. Let couscous sit for 10-15 minutes. 
  7. Fluff couscous with a fork. 
  8. Add roasted vegetables, cranberries, cilantro and mint. Stir gently to combine. 
  9. Top with toasted almonds and enjoy.

You can follow The Ginger Chef on Facebook.

