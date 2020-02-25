GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The cold is hanging on for deal life and many of us are can't wait for the sun and spring to return to Michigan. If you're like us, wishing to be on a tropical beach somewhere, then check out these cocktails.

Coopercraft Distillery joined My West Michigan Tuesday with a couple drink recipes that offer up the taste of the tropics on these long, grey days.

Caribbean Kiss

2 oz Barrel-Aged Coppercraft Rum

75 oz lemon juice

75 oz honey syrup

5 mint leaves

Bar spoons of red wine syrup

Combine all ingredients except red wine syrup in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into glass. Float red wine syrup on top. Garnish with a lemon twist and mint sprig.

Triple-P.K.

2 oz Coppercraft Rum

1.5 oz grapefruit juice

1 oz lime

75 oz banana syrup

5 oz orange syrup

3 dashes coconut syrup

Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into Tiki glass. Garnish with orange segment, lime wheel, and lime swirl.

Recipes and information courtesy of Coppercraft Distillery.

