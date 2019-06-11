GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — When it comes to Thanksgiving, it's easy to fall into the same old routine... Turkey, stuffing, potatoes... But Carrabba's Italian Grill is helping us think outside the box with their Pumpkin & Mascarpone Ravioli.

Pumpkin & Mascarpone Ravioli with Maple Cream Sauce

Ingredients:

2 Tablespoons Butter

¼ cup Finely chopped yellow onion

¼ cup Maple syrup

4 cups Heavy whipping cream

1 Tablespoon Finely chopped fresh sage (save some for garnish)

¼ teaspoon Kosher salt

¼ teaspoon Freshly ground black pepper

1-pound Pumpkin Ravioli

Directions:

In a stock pot, melt butter. Add onion and sauté on medium-high for about 3 minutes, until the onions soften and become translucent. Add remaining ingredients, bring to a simmer. Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Add salt to taste. Add the ravioli and stir well. Cook, stirring occasionally until al dente. Time the sauce so it is done about the same time as the pasta. When the ravioli is cooked, drain it well. Place in the Maple cream sauce and toss to coat. Place on serving plate. Top with chopped sage and enjoy.

