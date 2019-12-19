GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This time of year can mean trouble for our waistlines, but don't fret! There are healthy and delicious ways to get vegetables on the table this holiday season.

Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist, Wendy Brookhouse joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE to show off some healthy dips and a way to use up holiday leftovers.

Chocolate Greek Yogurt Fruit Dip

Ingredients

1/2 cup plain Greek Yogurt

1/2 TBSP honey

1 TBSP cocoa powder

1/2 tsp vanilla

Pinch of cinnamon

Combine ingredients into a bowl and serve!

Savory Greek Yogurt Vegetable Dip

Ingredients

1 c plain Greek yogurt

3/4 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp onion powder

1/2 tsp dried dill

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp Worcestershire or soy sauce

1/8 tsp cayenne pepper

Combine ingredients into a bowl.

Use chives or scallions, chopped, for garnish and serve with your favorite vegetables.

