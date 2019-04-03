GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — March is National Nutrition Month and one of the best ways to celebrate is by incorporating more vegetables into your diet. Regional Executive Chef Bryan Nader from Trinity Health shares some of his favorite recipes.

Edamame Guacamole

Ingredients:

• 1 cup frozen shelled edamame, thawed

• 1 small ripe avocado

• 1 canned chipotle pepper in adobo sauce, finely chopped

• 1/3 bunch fresh cilantro

• 1/4 white onion, roughly chopped

• Juice of 2 limes

• 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

• 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

Instructions:

Put edamame, avocado, chipotle, cilantro, onion and lime juice in a food processor and pulse until almost smooth. Add enough water (about 2 tablespoons) to make a creamy consistency and pulse again. Transfer guacamole to a bowl, season with salt and pepper and serve.

Carrot Hummus

Ingredients:

• 2 carrots, roughly chopped

• 2 cloves garlic, roughly chopped

• 2 cans (2.5 cups) cooked chickpeas, rinsed and drained

• 1/4 cup olive oil

• Juice of one lemon

• 1 tablespoon honey

• 1/4 cup Sriracha hot sauce (or more or less, depending on spicy preference)

• Salt and pepper, to taste

• 2-3 tablespoons water

Instructions:

1. In a food processor or blender, add the carrots, garlic and blend until finely minced.

2. Add the remaining ingredients except for water, and blend until smooth.

3. Gradually add a tablespoon of water at a time until hummus reaches desired consistency (keep in mind that when refrigerated, the hummus will thicken a bit more

Broccoli Alfredo

Ingredients:

• 2 small heads broccoli, cut into florets

• ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

• ½-teaspoon cayenne

• ½-teaspoon garlic powder

• Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

• 1-pound fettuccine pasta

• 1-cup plain hummus

• Zest and juice of 1 lemon

• 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

• ¾ cup grated parmesan cheese, plus more for serving (sub nutritional yeast for vegan version)

• ¼ cup chopped fresh basil, plus more for serving

• Fresh parsley, plus more for serving

• 1 pinch crushed red-pepper flakes

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 450ºF.

2. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss the broccoli with the olive oil, cayenne, garlic powder and a big pinch each of salt and black pepper. Roast for 15 to 20 minutes, tossing once, until lightly charred.

3. Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Add the pasta and cook until al dente according to the package directions. Reserve 1 cup of the pasta cooking water, then drain the pasta and immediately return it to the pot. Add the hummus, about ½ cup of the pasta cooking water, the lemon zest, lemon juice, butter and parmesan. Toss until a creamy sauce forms. Thin the sauce with more pasta cooking water, a little at a time, as needed. Add the basil, parsley and red pepper flakes. Taste and season as needed with salt and black pepper.

4. Add the broccoli to the pasta and toss gently. Serve immediately with extra parmesan and fresh basil and/or parsley on top

Brownies

Ingredients:

• 1/2 cup. semisweet chocolate, melted

• 2 each. eggs

• 1 each. Avocado mashed

• 1 tsp. vanilla extract

• 3/4 c. cocoa powder

• 1/2 c. sugar

• 3 Tbsp. crushed almonds

• 1 tsp. baking powder

• 1/2 tsp. instant coffee powder

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a baking dish with cooking spray.

2. To melt the chocolate, carefully microwave in intervals of 15-20 seconds, stirring between each trip to the microwave.

3. When the chocolate is melted, add eggs, avocado and vanilla, whisking constantly so that the egg does not cook.

4. Add cocoa powder, sugar, crushed almonds, baking powder and instant coffee powder. Continue to beat until everything is well combined.

5. Pour into greased pan and bake for 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean

Citrus Salad

Ingredients:

Salad:

• 6 oranges, different varieties preferably seedless

• 1 large ripe but firm avocado

• 2 handfuls finely shredded radicchio, Napa cabbage, or Romaine lettuce

• 1/4 cup pistachio nuts

Dressing:

• 1 small clove garlic

• Sea salt

• Grated zest of 2 limes

• 3 tablespoons of lime juice

• 2 scallions, including an inch or so of the greens, finely sliced

• 1 tablespoon jalapeño chile, seeded and finely diced (optional)

• 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

• 1/2 teaspoon coriander seeds

• 1/4 teaspoon dry mustard

• 1/4 teaspoons sweet paprika

• 4 tablespoons olive oil

• 2 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro

Instructions:

1. Take a slice off the stem end and flower end of each orange so that the fruit stands straight on a cutting board without wobbling. Using a sharp knife, slice down the sides, cutting just beneath the white pith. When you’ve removed most of the pith, hold the orange in your hand and slice off any patches that remain, then slice the fruit into rounds about ¼ inch thick. Do this with all the oranges and put them in a shallow bowl. Cover and refrigerate the slices until you are ready to serve.

2. Make the dressing: pound the garlic in a mortar with a 1/2 teaspoon salt until smooth, after 1/2-minute or so. Add the lime zest, juice, scallions and chile if using. Set aside.

3. Toast the cumin and coriander seeds in a dry skillet until aromatic, and then turn them out on a plate to cool briefly. Grind them to a powder in a spice grinder. Add them along with the rest of the spices to the mortar, then whisk in the oil and add the cilantro. Taste the dressing on a piece of orange to make sure the balance is right.

4. Halve the avocado, scoop out the flesh and cut it lengthwise into slices.

5. Pour the dressing over the oranges then scatter the shredded greens and pistachios over the top. Present the salad like this, but toss it a bit as you serve it so that everything is well mixed.

Cauliflower Ragu

Ingredients:

• 1 large head cauliflower or Romanesco (1 1/2 to 1 3/4 pounds)

• Extra virgin olive oil

• 3 garlic cloves, smashed and peeled

• 1/4 teaspoon dried chile flakes

• 1 medium yellow onion, diced

• 1/2 cup dry, unoaked white wine

• 1 big sprig rosemary

• Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 12 ounces fusilli or other spiral- or tube-shaped pasta

• 1 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

• 3 tablespoons unsalted butter

• 1 tablespoon lemon juice

Instructions:

1. If the cauliflower still has outer leaves and they look fresh, chop them. Cut the center stem from the cauliflower and cut the head into small florets. Chop the stem into small chunks.

2. Heat 1/4 cup olive oil, the garlic, and the chile flakes in a large deep skillet or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add about two-thirds of the cauliflower florets and chopped stems (you will add the last third in a bit) and the onion. Add the wine, 1-cup water, rosemary sprig, 1-teaspoon salt and several generous twists of black pepper. Mix to combine.

3. Cover the pan and adjust the heat so the mixture simmers nicely. Cook until the cauliflower is tender, about 25 minutes, stirring and smashing with a wooden spoon or spatula a few times as you cook.

4. Add the rest of the cauliflower and 1/2 cup water and cook until the second batch of cauliflower is very tender, though it will have more tooth to it than the first batch, which should be quite sloppy by now. This second cooking should take another 20 minutes or so. The ragù at this stage should be loose but not watery, so if it seems dry or tight, add a few more spoonfuls of water.

5. Meanwhile, bring a large pot of water to a boil and add salt until it tastes like the sea. Add the pasta and cook until 2 minutes shy of al dente (according to the package directions). The pasta will finish cooking in the ragù. With a ladle or a measuring cup, scoop out about 1 cup of the pasta cooking water and then drain the pasta well.

6. Add the pasta to the ragù, along with the Parmigiano, butter and lemon juice and fold everything together. Taste and adjust with salt, lemon, black pepper or cheese, and adjust the texture to make it creamy by adding a splash or two of the reserved pasta water. Serve right away

Courtesy: Trinity Health Regional Executive Chef Brian Nader