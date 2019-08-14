GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Chef Jenn Brower and other chefs with Chartwells K12 have held student focus groups to find out just what kids want to eat heading back to school. Here are some of the things they've come up with for the 2019-2020 school year.

The top two flavors kids want to see more of are:

Fresh Indian cuisine

Fun BBQ flavors

Apple Beet Carrot Citrus-Mint Salad

A crisp and colorful salad with a refreshing citrus and herb infused dressing. It’s a great start to your daily A, B, C’s!



Yields: 4

Portion Size: 1 cup

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 0 minutes

Total Recipe Cost (approx.): $1.69

Cost per serving (approx.): $.42

Ingredients:

8 ounces Carrots, Fresh

4 ounces Apples, Fuji, Fresh

2 ounce Beets, Red, Fresh

2 ounce Beets, Gold, Fresh

2-5/8 TBSP Canola Oil

2/3 tsp Apple Cider Vinegar

2 tsp Honey

1/4 tsp Lemon Juice

1-1/4 TBSP Orange Juice-100%

1/8 tsp Salt, Kosher

1/4 tsp Lemon Zest

1/2 tsp Ginger Root, Fresh-grated or minced

1 tsp Mint Leaf, Fresh

1 tsp Cilantro, Fresh

Directions:

Wash all produce thoroughly under running cold water before cutting/preparing. Cut the apples, beets and carrots into julienne. Keep the apples, red beets, gold beets and carrots in separate containers until service. **Keep apples in cold water with a little lemon juice to prevent browning. Chop fresh cilantro into small pieces. **After cutting the red beets, wash them in several batches of cold water to reduce the color from bleeding. Finely chop the mint and cilantro (set aside). Combine in a mixing bowl or base of a blender: canola oil, apple cider vinegar, honey, lemon juice, orange juice, and ginger. Vigorously mix with a wire whip or using the blender. Stir in salt, mint and cilantro. Combine the main ingredients (apples, beets and carrots) in a bowl with the vinaigrette and gently toss to evenly coat the ingredients. Chill thoroughly and serve cold.

Serving Size= 1 cup

Big City BBQ Pulled Pork

Slow roasted pulled pork for your favorite pork slider or just to enjoy!

Yields: 6

Portion Size: 2 oz meat

Preparation Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 4-5 hours

Total Recipe Cost (approx.): $2.29

Cost per serving (approx.): $.38

Ingredients:

1/2 tsp Salt, Kosher

1/8 tsp Black Pepper, Fine Ground

1-7/8 tsp Fresh Garlic Cloves, Peeled, Minced

1/3 tsp Fresh Thyme, Minced Leaves

5/8 cup Water

1-1/4 pound Pork, Boston Butt, Boneless, Raw

1 tsp Canola or Vegetable Oil

Directions:

Wash all produce thoroughly under running cold water before cutting/preparing. Preheat oven to 350F. Place pork butt fat side up on a rack in a 4-inch half pan. In a bowl mix together the garlic, salt, thyme, pepper and olive oil. Spread this mixture all over the pork. Place water in the bottom of the pan, wrap with foil and place in oven for 4-5 hours. Do not uncover or let any holes get in the foil, so that pork does not become dry. Pull the pork out of the oven and uncover. Drain excess fat. Leave a little fat to keep the pork moist. Break up the meat well using a pair of tongs or shredding claws. Keep warm until ready to enjoy.

Caribbean Homemade BBQ

Fresh sauce to be used as a BBQ dip, or as baste on your favorite meat item.

Culinary Note - Prepare Sauce days ahead for flavors to blend. Hold refrigerated for service.



Yields: 8

Portion Size: 1 oz

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Total Recipe Cost (approx.): $.81

Cost per serving (approx.): $.10

Ingredients:

3 TBSP Mango Chunks, Frozen-IQF

1-1/2 tsp Lime juice

1-1/2 tsp Cilantro, Fresh

3/4 tsp Lime Zest, Fresh, Grated

3/4 cup BBQ Sauce, plain

Directions:

Wash all produce thoroughly under running cold water before cutting/preparing. Remove the zest from the lime (green part only as the white is bitter). Using the lime, squeeze the quantity of juice needed (or use other fresh lime juice as needed). Puree the mango. Finely chop cilantro. Combine BBQ sauce, pureed mango, lime juice, lime zest and finely chopped cilantro and mix well to combine.

Culinary TIP - You may add BBQ sauce, mango chunks, lime juice and cilantro to a blender or processor to combine and then finish by adding lime zest for a faster method of making.

Chili Lime Sweet Corn on the Cob

Corn on the Cobb, Brushed with a Chili Lime Mayo and Rolled in Seasoned Panko Bread Crumbs



Yields: 4

Portion Size: 1 Ear of corn

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Total Recipe Cost (approx.): $1.99

Cost per serving (approx.): $.50

Ingredients:

1-1/3 TBSP Lime Juice, Fresh

1 tsp Chili Powder

1 tsp Cumin, Ground

1/2 tsp Salk, Kosher

1/4 cup Mayonnaise

2-2/3 ounce Breadcrumbs, Plain

3 TBSP Cilantro, Fresh, chopped small

4 each Corn on Cob-Fresh, Husk Removed

Directions:

Wash all produce thoroughly under running cold water before cutting/preparing. Combine the mayonnaise, lime juice, chili powder, cumin and salt. Set aside. Combine the breadcrumbs and chopped cilantro. Set aside. Remove corn husk and silk. Steam corn until tender and cooked through. Spread 1.5 TBSP of spread over the corn and roll in the breadcrumb mixture.

Curried Basil Chickpeas

Chickpeas cooked with a blend of signature spices and finished with fresh basil. Great legume entrée or side dish to any Indian cuisine meal!

Yields: 4

Portion Size: 1 cup

Preparation Time: 15 mins

Cooking Time: 30 minutes

Total Recipe Cost (approx.): $2.52

Cost per serving (approx.): $.63

Ingredients:

3/8 cup Canola or Vegetable Oil

1 ½ TBSP Garlic, Fresh, chopped

1 ½ cups Onion, Yellow, Fresh Diced small

2 ¼ tsp Garam Marsala seasoning mix

¼ tsp Salt

1/8 tsp Black Pepper, Fine ground

1 ½ TBSP Curry Powder

1 ½ cups Tomatoes, Canned, diced, no salt, drained

2 ¼ tsp Brown Sugar, light

3 TBSP Yogurt, Plain, Low Fat

1.33 pounds Garbanzo Beans, Canned, Low Sodium, Drain & Rinsed

¾ tsp Lemon Juice

3 TBSP Basil, Fresh, chopped

Directions:

Wash all produce before cutting or using.

In a large sauté pan, add oil, onions and garlic and sauté until onions are golden brown. Add salt, pepper, garam masala, mild curry, tomatoes, brown sugar and cook on low heat until tomatoes change to a slight lighter color, about 10 mins. Add chickpeas and yogurt, cook until mixture thickens. About 10 to 15 mins. Heat mixture to 140 degrees F. Remove from heat. Add lemon juice and basil. ENJOY!

Chef Tip-Wash basil and allow to air dry before using at room temperature. This helps to keep from leaves turning brown fast.

