GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Even though it's not yet Easter, 13 ON YOUR SIDE is celebrating a little early with a delicious breakfast that would make the Easter Bunny jealous. The Ginger Chef came in to show us how to make Carrot Cake Oatmeal.

Carrot Cake Oatmeal

Ingredients:

2 ½ cups old fashioned oats (gluten free, optional)

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp ginger

¼ tsp nutmeg pinch salt

1 ½ cup grated carrots

½ cup real maple syrup

1 cup vanilla almond milk

1 tsp corn starch or arrowroot powder

¼ cup crushed pineapple (optional)

¼ cup raisins (optional)

¼ cup walnuts (optional)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 325˚F. Combine dry ingredients in a large bowl; oats, baking powder, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and corn starch/arrowroot. In a separate bowl, combine maple syrup and almond milk. Incorporate the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients. Stir well to combine. Fold in grated carrots. Pour oatmeal into a greased 8x8 brownie pan or into individual ramakins. Bake for 25-35 minutes –or- Cover oats and let sit overnight. Microwave for 90 seconds or until oats are hot. Top with additional almond milk or cream cheese icing and enjoy.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this.Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.