GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Even though it's not yet Easter, 13 ON YOUR SIDE is celebrating a little early with a delicious breakfast that would make the Easter Bunny jealous. The Ginger Chef came in to show us how to make Carrot Cake Oatmeal.
Carrot Cake Oatmeal
Ingredients:
- 2 ½ cups old fashioned oats (gluten free, optional)
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- ½ tsp ginger
- ¼ tsp nutmeg pinch salt
- 1 ½ cup grated carrots
- ½ cup real maple syrup
- 1 cup vanilla almond milk
- 1 tsp corn starch or arrowroot powder
- ¼ cup crushed pineapple (optional)
- ¼ cup raisins (optional)
- ¼ cup walnuts (optional)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 325˚F.
- Combine dry ingredients in a large bowl; oats, baking powder, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and corn starch/arrowroot.
- In a separate bowl, combine maple syrup and almond milk.
- Incorporate the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients. Stir well to combine.
- Fold in grated carrots.
- Pour oatmeal into a greased 8x8 brownie pan or into individual ramakins.
- Bake for 25-35 minutes –or- Cover oats and let sit overnight. Microwave for 90 seconds or until oats are hot.
- Top with additional almond milk or cream cheese icing and enjoy.
