GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Even though it's not yet Easter, 13 ON YOUR SIDE is celebrating a little early with a delicious breakfast that would make the Easter Bunny jealous. The Ginger Chef came in to show us how to make Carrot Cake Oatmeal.

Carrot Cake Oatmeal

Ingredients:

  • 2 ½ cups old fashioned oats (gluten free, optional)
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • ½ tsp ginger
  • ¼ tsp nutmeg pinch salt
  • 1 ½ cup grated carrots
  • ½ cup real maple syrup
  • 1 cup vanilla almond milk
  • 1 tsp corn starch or arrowroot powder
  • ¼ cup crushed pineapple (optional)
  • ¼ cup raisins (optional)
  • ¼ cup walnuts (optional)

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 325˚F.
  2. Combine dry ingredients in a large bowl; oats, baking powder, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and corn starch/arrowroot.
  3. In a separate bowl, combine maple syrup and almond milk.
  4. Incorporate the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients. Stir well to combine.
  5. Fold in grated carrots.
  6. Pour oatmeal into a greased 8x8 brownie pan or into individual ramakins.
  7. Bake for 25-35 minutes –or- Cover oats and let sit overnight. Microwave for 90 seconds or until oats are hot.
  8. Top with additional almond milk or cream cheese icing and enjoy.

