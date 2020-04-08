11th annual Restaurant Week GR kicks off this week

Experience Grand Rapids kicks off Restaurant Week GR on August 5.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 11th annual Restaurant Week GR (RWGR) kicks off Aug. 5 through Aug. 16 with more than 50 area restaurants participating.

Organizers hope the 12-day event will encourage diners to support local restaurants amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year’s changes are meant to encourage diners to enjoy even more restaurants during the week,” says Kate Lieto, Director of Marketing for Experience Grand Rapids. “We hope Restaurant Week will offer much-needed support to local eateries that are still struggling with the impacts of COVID-19.”

There have been some changes to RWGR, including more restaurants offering take out and outdoor dining spaces.

New this year, guests will be able to check in at participating restaurants using a digital pass on their smartphones for a one-time-use ‘return visit coupon’ redeemable within 60 days of Restaurant Week. Diners who check in to four or more participating restaurants will receive a food-themed prize from Experience Grand Rapids, which will be mailed after the event ends.

For every RWGR check in through the digital pass, Experience Grand Rapids said it would donate $1 to an endowed scholarship fund through the Grand Rapids Community College’s Secchia Institute for Culinary Education, up to $5,000. Since its inception, RWGR has donated more than $150,000 to further the education of local culinary students.

For more information on Restaurant Week GR, and to access the digital pass, visit restaurantweekgr.com.

