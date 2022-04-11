Support over 40 local restaurants during Restaurant Week GR

Participants can win prizes and earn coupons all while supporting local restaurants and breweries.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Foodies, rejoice! The 13th annual Restaurant Week GR is back, and local restaurants are preparing specialty menus and other goodies to draw food enthusiasts in.

From Friday, Nov. 4 until Saturday, Nov. 12, participating restaurants in Grand Rapids will offer special menus just for the event. More than 40 restaurants will be available for visitors to try.

To join in the Restaurant Week experience, a digital pass is required. Sign up online for free and use the pass to check in at each location you stop at.

Each check-in earns you coupons for the restaurant, as well as a free gift if you check in to at least three restaurants! Visitors can choose either an eco-friendly lunch box or admission to the Wine, Beer and Food Festival, which is coming to Grand Rapids on Nov. 18 and 19.

Restaurant Week gives Grand Rapidians a chance to support local businesses in their area and give back to their community.

"We definitely have some first-time restaurants participating in Restaurant Week this year," said Jaylyn McCloy with Experience GR. "And, for every check-in, Experience Grand Rapids will donate $1 to the GRCC Secchia Institute for Culinary Education to support up-and-coming chefs."

Restaurants will offer specialty menus at two different price options: Two courses for more than $25 or two courses for under $25.

Participating restaurants include Brewery Vivant, Kitchen 67, One Twenty Three Tavern and more.

For more information on Restaurant Week GR and a full list of participating restaurants, click here.

