ROCKFORD, Mich. — At North Kent Connect Thrift Store, you can buy fresh and local produce with out breaking the bank.

The new farm stand provides fresh produce at two different pricing plans. The green dot plan is at a retail price while the yellow dot plan offers produce at a reduced price.

Beverly Bouma, the market coordinator, says that offering the different plans gives everyone in the community the opportunity to buy fresh produce.

According to Access of West Michigan, as a result of the partnership $73,000 has gone to local farmers.

The stand is restocked weekly with produce from 25 local farms. Although remaining local can be challenging, especially during the winter, Bouma says that the farms will set aside potatoes and other vegetables for the farm stand.

The farm stand was created as part of a three year grant from Access of West Michigan, a non-profit that targets poverty, and United Way. Now that North Kent is entering the final year of the grant, they are looking for ways to continue the project.

The best way to support the project, according to Bourma, is to purchase at the green dot price if you are able.

"When you're buying at the green dot, you're not just buying produce, you're actually sowing backing into our programs here at North Kent Connect" Bourma stated.

The farm stand accepts Bridge Cards, and it is open anytime the North Kent Connect Thrift Store is open.

To learn more about the farm stand and for hours visit North Kent Connect's Website. To learn more about Access of West Michigan, visit their website.

Other Stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.