TAMPA, Fla.—Thanksgiving is a time people gather, spend time with their families and chow down on some festive foods.

With all the E. coli and salmonella outbreaks in the headlines, people might be left wondering what is safe to put on their plates.

Here’s everything that’s been recalled:

Raw ground turkey

Jennie-O Turkey Store Sales recalled 91,388 pounds of raw ground turkey products that may be linked to a multi-state salmonella outbreak, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Thursday.

These are the recalled products (click here to see the package labels):

1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 93% LEAN | 7% FAT" with "Use by" dates of 10/01/2018 and 10/02/2018.

1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O TACO SEASONED GROUND TURKEY" with a "Use by" date of 10/02/2018.

1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 85% LEAN | 15% FAT" with a "Use by" date of 10/02/2018.

1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O ITALIAN SEASONED GROUND TURKEY" with a "Use by" date of 10/02/2018.

The raw ground turkey products were produced on Sept. 11 and shipped to stores nationwide.

Romaine lettuce

The Centers for Disease Control issued a food safety alert on Tuesday, warning consumers to avoid all romaine lettuce due to another multi-state E. coli outbreak.

According to the CDC alert, there have already been 32 reported cases of E. coli across 11 states. While they've yet to pinpoint an exact cause, epidemiological evidence indicated that romaine lettuce is likely the source of this outbreak.

"CDC is advising that consumers not eat any romaine lettuce, and restaurants and retailers to not sell any until we learn more about this outbreak and the source of the contaminated lettuce," the alert noted.

Multiple beef products

An Arizona company is recalling 6.5 million pounds of various beef products because they may be contaminated with Salmonella, the USDA announced Thursday. People are urged to check their freezers to make sure they don't have the recalled meat.

The products, identified as being supplied from JBS Tolleson of Tolleson, Ariz., are raw, "non-intact" beef items including ground beef that was shipped nationwide.

Hundreds of products are on the list. The USDA said the meat was packaged between July 26 and Sept. 7. They have an establishment number "EST. 267" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The nation's largest beef processor, JBS USA, is recalling nearly 100,000 pounds of ground beef for possible E. coli contamination, according to the Department of Agriculture.

The ground beef, produced Oct. 24 at JBS USA-owned Swift Beef Co. in Hyrum, Utah, may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7, according to the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The 99,260 pounds of ground beef was packaged in 2,000-pound pallets and in plastic wrapped packages of eight to 10 pounds marked as "Blue Ribbon Beef":

Ground Beef 81/19 (81% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42410.

Ground Beef 93/07 (93% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42413.

Ground Beef 85/15 (85% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42415.

Ground Beef 73/27 (73% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42510.

The ground beef was shipped to retail distributors for further processing and food service distributors for institutional use in California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

Cake mixes

Time to check your pantry: Four types of Duncan Hines cake mixes have been voluntarily recalled by parent company Conagra Brands over the potential risk of salmonella contamination.

During an investigation into a salmonella outbreak, the Food & Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found salmonella in a sample of Duncan Hines Classic White cake mix.

All of the cake mixes, sold in 15.25-ounce packages, had "Best If Used By" dates of March 7-13, 2019.

Each had a different UPC code:

Duncan Hines Classic White Cake (644209307500)

Duncan Hines Classic Yellow Cake (644209307494

Duncan Hines Classic Butter Golden Cake (644209307593

Duncan Hines Signature Confetti Cake (644209414550)

