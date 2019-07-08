GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Russo's International Market is saying "ciao" one last time.

The company announced on Facebook Wednesday that Phil and Dave Russo have chosen to "close their business, retire and relax."

"We will be closing our doors sometime in September. Please come in soon and say goodbye, use your gift cards and reminisce with us," the post reads.

The Grand Rapids Business Journal reported that the downtown market, located at 241 Fulton St. W, closed on May 31.

Now, the market located at 2770 29th St. SE will also be closed in September.

Russo's served West Michigan with a large selection of gourmet food, wine, deli, beer, liquor and more.

"THANK YOU, WEST MICHIGAN, FOR LETTING OUR FAMILY SERVE YOURS FOR OVER 114 YEARS!" the post said.

