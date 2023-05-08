Sandy's Donuts takes first place at Donut and Beer Fest

West Michiganders came out to the ballpark to taste the best of the best in beer and donuts. But one donut shop stood out above the rest.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This weekend, the Donut and Beer Festival returned to LMCU Ballpark for the first time in-person since 2019.

West Michiganders came out to the ballpark to taste the best of the best in beer and donuts. But one donut shop stood out above the rest.

Sandy's Donuts on Grand Rapids West Side won first place in Judges Choice and first place in People's Choice.

"Again, thank you, thank you, thank you to everyone who was involved today for these wins for us," Sandy's Donuts said in a Facebook post. "This was a full team effort from our whole entire staff. From our bake team at night, to our day time front of house team, this was a win for us on so many levels."

Wow, wow, wow. Today was a day we will never, ever forget! A HUGE THANKS to Donut and Beer Fest and all the donut... Posted by Sandy's Donuts on Saturday, May 6, 2023

The shop brought along their Salted Saramel Shocolate Long John and Caramel Apple Fritter, while also creating 3 new delectable cupcakes.

Sandy's created the Queens Birthday Cake, The Key Lime Crumble and the Malted Chocolate Espresso Stout, featuring Lost Art Brewery's Rudy stout.

If you didn't make it out for the festival, Sandy's will have them for sale all week long.

