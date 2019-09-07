SAUGATUCK, Mich. — There's a new place to get barbecue in Saugatuck: Baldy's Smoked Meats.

The fast casual barbecue restaurant is owned by Eric and Sue Chaitin. It is located at 340 Water Street.

The restaurant features pit-smoked barbecue with a variety of meats

Brisket

Pulled chicken

Pulled pork

Spare ribs

Baby back ribs

Salmon

Ribeye

Baldy's makes its own rubs, mops, and sauces for the meat smoked there.

They shared the recipe for their original BBQ sauce with us.

2 cups ketchup

1/3 cup apple juice

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1/3 cup apple cider vinegar

5 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons honey

1 1/2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon minced anchovies

2 1/2 teaspoons smoked paprika

1 teaspoon dry mustard

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon molasses

Orange peel

1. Place all the ingredients in a pan over medium low heat. Stir to combine.

2. Bring to a simmer, then reduce heat to low. Simmer for 8-10 minutes or until thickened.

3. Strain out solids.

4. Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to one week, or freeze for up to 3 months.

