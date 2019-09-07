SAUGATUCK, Mich. — There's a new place to get barbecue in Saugatuck: Baldy's Smoked Meats

The fast casual barbecue restaurant is owned by Eric and Sue Chaitin. It is located at 340 Water Street. 

The restaurant features pit-smoked barbecue with a variety of meats

  • Brisket
  • Pulled chicken
  • Pulled pork
  • Spare ribs
  • Baby back ribs
  • Salmon
  • Ribeye

Baldy's makes its own rubs, mops, and sauces for the meat smoked there. 

They shared the recipe for their original BBQ sauce with us. 

  • 2 cups ketchup
  •  1/3 cup apple juice
  •  1 tablespoon tomato paste
  •  1/3 cup apple cider vinegar
  •  5 tablespoons brown sugar
  •  2 tablespoons honey
  •  1 1/2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  •  1 teaspoon minced anchovies
  •  2 1/2 teaspoons smoked paprika
  •  1 teaspoon dry mustard
  •  1 teaspoon minced garlic
  •  1/2 teaspoon salt
  •  1/2 teaspoon pepper
  •  1/4 teaspoon molasses
  •  Orange peel

1. Place all the ingredients in a pan over medium low heat. Stir to combine.

2. Bring to a simmer, then reduce heat to low. Simmer for 8-10 minutes or until thickened.

3. Strain out solids.

4. Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to one week, or freeze for up to 3 months.

