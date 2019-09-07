SAUGATUCK, Mich. — There's a new place to get barbecue in Saugatuck: Baldy's Smoked Meats.
The fast casual barbecue restaurant is owned by Eric and Sue Chaitin. It is located at 340 Water Street.
The restaurant features pit-smoked barbecue with a variety of meats
- Brisket
- Pulled chicken
- Pulled pork
- Spare ribs
- Baby back ribs
- Salmon
- Ribeye
Baldy's makes its own rubs, mops, and sauces for the meat smoked there.
They shared the recipe for their original BBQ sauce with us.
- 2 cups ketchup
- 1/3 cup apple juice
- 1 tablespoon tomato paste
- 1/3 cup apple cider vinegar
- 5 tablespoons brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1 1/2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon minced anchovies
- 2 1/2 teaspoons smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon dry mustard
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon molasses
- Orange peel
1. Place all the ingredients in a pan over medium low heat. Stir to combine.
2. Bring to a simmer, then reduce heat to low. Simmer for 8-10 minutes or until thickened.
3. Strain out solids.
4. Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to one week, or freeze for up to 3 months.
