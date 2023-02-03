SNAP customers to receive 10% discount on Meijer in-store produce

The program is going on now through March 31.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer is providing a discount on in-store produce to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) customers.

Customers using their SNAP benefits at checkout will enjoy a 10% discount on in-store produce at Meijer stores. The program is going on now through March 31.

“Providing access to healthy fruits and vegetables to Michigan families who receive SNAP benefits is an important priority of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS),” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “We appreciate the partnership from Meijer in helping families put food on the table and money back in their pockets.”

Meijer has been offering different discount programs for SNAP customers since the pandemic began.

The retailer gave discounts to SNAP purchases of some produce options in October of 2022 and more recently, Meijer offered free home delivery to SNAP customers in November when orders were placed through their website.

“The Food Bank Council of Michigan is grateful to Meijer for continuing to recognize the needs of Michigan’s food insecure families and, more importantly, for their willingness to step up to lend a hand to making fresh produce more accessible to these families,” Food Bank Council of Michigan CEO Dr. Phil Knight said.

Learn more about the benefits of using your EBT or SNAP cards at Meijer here.

