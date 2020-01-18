GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Warm up with some hot food this Saturday, Jan. 18. The Downtown Market is hosting Spicy Saturday. This one-day event will have various specials including food and drinks with some kick, as well as a hot wing challenge from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

The market is open from 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Saturday and it's free to get in.

To see a full list of specials and additional info, click here.

RELATED: Weekend Rundown: Weddings, onesies and Concerts Under the Stars

RELATED: Grand Rapids grants allow small businesses to move downtown

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.