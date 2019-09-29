For two years, candy corn has been the most popular candy in Michigan, according to CandyStore.com.

This year, Starburst took the No. 1 spot, with 115,879 pounds of the fruity squares being bought here. Candy corn is still the second most popular, followed by Skittles.

Each year, CandyStore.com releases their rankings based on data they collect from wholesale distributing.

How do Michigan's tastes stack up nationwide? Here are the top 10 for the entire country:

Skittles Reese's Cups M&Ms Snickers Starburst Candy Corn Hot Tamales Tootsie Pops Sour Patch Kids Hershey's

Last year's candy coverage:

RELATED: Michigan loves candy corn, which is wonderful autumnal treat

RELATED: Michigan still loves candy corn, which is trash

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.