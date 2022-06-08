Summer StockUp | Here's everything you need to know to help West Michigan families in need

13 ON YOUR SIDE is partnering with United Ways across Michigan once again for our Summer StockUp donation program from June 13 through June 23.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — How's the family budget these days?

We know that supply chain challenges have caused the price of just about everything to go up, from groceries, gasoline and more.

It's no wonder that so many families are relying on local pantries to put food on the table.

That's why 13 ON YOUR SIDE is partnering with United Ways across Michigan once again for our Summer StockUp.

From June 13 through June 23, you will have the opportunity to help by donating food, cash or both.

For two days, June 22 and June 23, we'll have a truck here in the 13 ON YOUR SIDE parking lot collecting food donations during an exciting two-day drive-through blitz called the Drive-Thru Dash. The station is located near the Alpine and 3 Mile Rd intersection at 645 3 Mile Rd NW in Grand Rapids.

We'll be collecting things like canned fruits and veggies, pasta and sauces, and peanut butter and soup.

Please make a special note on your grocery list to buy a little extra if you can, and then swing by to help us fill that truck.

What Pantries Need

Help us to stock the shelves of local food pantries by donating some of their most needed and most requested items.

Pantry visitors are asking for canned goods, like fruits and vegetables or soup.

They want dry goods, including rice, beans, cereal, oatmeal and pasta.

And finally, things like cooking oil, condiments, baby formula and peanut butter.

Consider healthier options by choosing low-sodium, low-sugar and whole grain. All donated items should be unopened and unexpired.

Participating United Ways

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.