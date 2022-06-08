Summer StockUp Drive-Thru Dash! June 22 & 23

Let's fill the food pantries in West Michigan!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The financial strains of the pandemic have hit some families harder than others.

Local food pantries have been critical in filling the gap by putting food on the table when the family budget just won’t stretch far enough. But now those pantries need help.

On June 22 & June 23, we're asking you to gather up your non-perishable food items and go to 13 ON YOUR SIDE for their Drive-Thru Dash!

For those two days, we'll have a truck here in the 13 ON YOUR SIDE parking lot collecting food donations.

We'll be collecting things like canned fruits and veggies, pasta and sauces, and peanut butter and soup.

Please make a special note on your grocery list to buy a little extra if you can, and then swing by to help us fill that truck.

The station is located near the Alpine and 3 Mile Rd intersection at 645 3 Mile Rd NW in Grand Rapids.

What Pantries Need

Help us to stock the shelves of local food pantries by donating some of their most needed and most requested items.

Pantry visitors are asking for canned goods, like fruits and vegetables or soup.

They want dry goods, including rice, beans, cereal, oatmeal and pasta.

And finally, things like cooking oil, condiments, baby formula and peanut butter.

Consider healthier options by choosing low-sodium, low-sugar and whole grain. All donated items should be unopened and unexpired.

Here is the list of pantries that will receive the food collected during the Drive-Thru Dash:

Learn more about the Summer StockUp food drive initiative here.

