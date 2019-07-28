GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —

A new shop has just opened up in Grand Rapids, bringing delicious coffee and fresh tea with it. Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea Monroe North pride themselves on their ingredients as well as their global and Asian influence.

Some of their most popular drinks include their Cold Brew, their signature Ginger Lemon Tea and their frozen Ice Dragons.

Sweetwaters has locations across Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee. Their opening here in Grand Rapids is one of more than 100 across the country.

You can learn more about Sweetwaters by clicking here. Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea Monroe North also has a Facebook page.

