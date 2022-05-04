Former car wash opening as taco joint in Grand Rapids

The site of a former car wash in Grand Rapids has been turned into a new Mexican restaurant. Taco Borracho opens Thursday at 11 a.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The site of a former car wash in Grand Rapids has been turned into a new Mexican restaurant.

Taco Borracho, which is located at the corner of Michigan and Eastern, will open tomorrow just in time for Cinco De Mayo.

Owner Angel Gonzalez has been a residential developer and builder for 20 years. He's the man behind turning the old car wash into a restaurant and curating the menu.

Gonzalez was born and raised in Chicago and started a small fast food restaurant when he was 19.

He says in the past, his father once owned a restaurant so this has always been in his blood.

"I wanted to create an ambiance here that was an extension of our culture that kind of showed who we are," Angel Gonzalez said.

"And then to share the food, right, you want authentic food that people love and enjoy."

Gonzales says he feels the steak tacos are the best item on the menu along with all of their other tacos.

In addition to tacos, the restaurant will offer other dishes like Cuban and Puerto Rican sandwiches. But, Gonzales says "At its core, at its heart, it's tacos. That's what it is."

The restaurant includes seating both inside and outside.

Taco Borroacho opens Thursday for its grand opening at 11 a.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.