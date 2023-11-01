Taste of East Grand Rapids returns to Gaslight Village next week

Half of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to benefit the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Restaurants from East Grand Rapids will be featuring some of their signature dishes and drinks in Gaslight Village next week for the return of the Taste of East Grand Rapids.

The one night event will feature two dozen restaurants, retailers and organizations lined up in booths on Wealthy Street between Lovett Drive and Lake Drive.

The event takes place from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug 17.

The main attraction are the 13 restaurants selling a variety of foods and drinks from their booths. A complete list of the restaurants can be found below, and the menu for each restaurant can be found here.

Restaurants at Taste of East Grand Rapids

Bagel Kitchen

Big Bob’s Pizza

Bowdie’s Chophouse

Carolina Lowcounty Kitchen

Crescent Floral & Gifts

Jersey Junction

José Babushka’s

Kilwins

Kona Ice

MIX

Olive’s Restaurant & Bar

Pera Pizzeria

Pink Piggy

In addition to the food, local artisans will be selling handmade crafts and goods alongside local retailers and organizations. You can find a complete list of the retailers and organizations that will have booths below.

Retailers and Organizations at Taste of East Grand Rapids

Agate & Herb

City of East Grand Rapids

The Dental House

East Grand Rapids Schools Foundation

Fifth Third Bank

Fromage

Greenridge Realty

Laurel & Jack

Pilates in East

Rogan Financial Services

StretchLab

Food can be purchased using tickets, which cost $1 each, and most food items range in price from three to five tickets.

Half of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to benefit the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

“We are incredibly thrilled to come together as a community to celebrate and support local businesses,” said Rob Lutz, event organizer and owner of Big Bob’s Pizza. “Bring the entire family along – we have something for everyone to enjoy: delicious food, great shopping, local artisans, live music and wonderful entertainment. It’s a great way to explore Gaslight Village, support Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and gather before the start of the school year.”

Taste of East Grand Rapids will also have a bounce house, face painting, balloon twisters and live music from Jake and Jimmy Band.

The event is completely free to attend.

