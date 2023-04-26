Over 30 local restaurants to be highlighted at 17th annual Taste of Muskegon

The lineup includes both festival newcomers and crowd favorites like Tiki Boiz, Pennant Pizza & Wings and Wonderland Distilling.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Each year, the Taste of Muskegon brings local restaurants, breweries, bakeries and more to Hackley Park. The 17th annual Taste of Muskegon is taking place in June and featuring both newcomers and crowd favorites!

Along with sampling the best food Muskegon has to offer, the festival includes activities, games and music for the whole family to enjoy.

Some new restaurants participating in their first Taste of Muskegon include the following:

Amanda’s Frosted Dreams

Baby Sugas Cheesesteak Shack

Cookie Joy

Fricano's Sweet Shoppe

Little Brothers

Morat's Bakery

Sabor-boricua

She’s Divine Cuisine

Thai Cottage Cuisine

The Diner on Hackley

Some returning restaurants and Best Plates winners will also be featured:

Frostbite Shaved Ice - Best Taste, Best New Bite

Hamburger Mikey - Best Budweiser Beer & Cheese

Pennant Pizza & Wings - Best New Bite Runner up

Tiki Boiz - People's Choice Runner up, Best Lite Bite Runner up

Unruly Kitchen - Best Booth

Wonderland Distilling - Best Lite Bite

Aloha Hawaiian Shave Ice

Big Red’s BBQ

Big Tuck's Food Truck

Carson’s Almonds

Corine's Cakes and Catering

Curry Kitchen

Dakidd Bar-B-Que & Catering

Fatty Lumpkins Sandwich Shack

Happy Matt's Kettlecorn

Melt Gourmet sandwiches

Navarro’s

OVK BBQ

Smokin’ on the Lakeshore

Sutton Concessions

The Hearthstone Bistro

Yodels Frozen Yogurt

“It’s really exciting that a community of this size continues to enjoy an exquisite and growing culinary scene,” said Lisa Kraus, Marketing Director of Taste of Muskegon. “The diversity of flavors sparks so many interesting experiences. It's such a wonderful opportunity to bring them together to try all in one place.”

Taste of Muskegon is coming to Hackley Park on June 9 and 10. The awards will be announced Saturday afternoon and include both judged and public votes.

