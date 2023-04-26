Over 30 local restaurants to be highlighted at 17th annual Taste of Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Each year, the Taste of Muskegon brings local restaurants, breweries, bakeries and more to Hackley Park. The 17th annual Taste of Muskegon is taking place in June and featuring both newcomers and crowd favorites!
Along with sampling the best food Muskegon has to offer, the festival includes activities, games and music for the whole family to enjoy.
Some new restaurants participating in their first Taste of Muskegon include the following:
- Amanda’s Frosted Dreams
- Baby Sugas Cheesesteak Shack
- Cookie Joy
- Fricano's Sweet Shoppe
- Little Brothers
- Morat's Bakery
- Sabor-boricua
- She’s Divine Cuisine
- Thai Cottage Cuisine
- The Diner on Hackley
Some returning restaurants and Best Plates winners will also be featured:
- Frostbite Shaved Ice - Best Taste, Best New Bite
- Hamburger Mikey - Best Budweiser Beer & Cheese
- Pennant Pizza & Wings - Best New Bite Runner up
- Tiki Boiz - People's Choice Runner up, Best Lite Bite Runner up
- Unruly Kitchen - Best Booth
- Wonderland Distilling - Best Lite Bite
- Aloha Hawaiian Shave Ice
- Big Red’s BBQ
- Big Tuck's Food Truck
- Carson’s Almonds
- Corine's Cakes and Catering
- Curry Kitchen
- Dakidd Bar-B-Que & Catering
- Fatty Lumpkins Sandwich Shack
- Happy Matt's Kettlecorn
- Melt Gourmet sandwiches
- Navarro’s
- OVK BBQ
- Smokin’ on the Lakeshore
- Sutton Concessions
- The Hearthstone Bistro
- Yodels Frozen Yogurt
“It’s really exciting that a community of this size continues to enjoy an exquisite and growing culinary scene,” said Lisa Kraus, Marketing Director of Taste of Muskegon. “The diversity of flavors sparks so many interesting experiences. It's such a wonderful opportunity to bring them together to try all in one place.”
Taste of Muskegon is coming to Hackley Park on June 9 and 10. The awards will be announced Saturday afternoon and include both judged and public votes.
