Taste of Muskegon Tour returns this weekend

It has options for event the pickiest of eaters.
Someone purchaces a pice of pizza from a vendor at Taste of Muskegon.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Are you hungry for a cannoli? A chilidog? How about a pierogi? Well, there is only one place this weekend where you can enjoy all three: Taste of Muskegon Tour 2021.

The annual foody-fest begins Saturday, June 12. It’s a week-long event celebrating restaurants and food trucks all throughout the county, and its got options to subdue the pickiest of eaters and the strongest of cravings.

Local restaurants will create a Taste menu of up to four feature items. Guests will then be able to order full portions or a Taste Flight with sample-size portions of the full Taste menu.

This year, the tour map offers over 30 destinations. A full list of participating eateries can be found here.

While event organizers are excited for this event, they are also thinking ahead. During this month’s Taste Tour, a contest is being held to become a food judge at Taste of Muskegon in Hackley Park, which is scheduled for September.

To enter, residents need to submit a 20-second video or an essay of 50 words or less to Taste of Muskegon using the hashtag #tastemkgjudge. That can be done on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or TikTok. The contest runs throughout Taste Tour, June 12-19.

"We always have people asking how to be a Taste judge. We heard them and are opening the door for someone with impeccable taste buds to show us why they deserve to be on the panel. Judging isn't easy; it is a tremendous amount of food to eat in a weekend," said Lisa Kraus, Marketing Director of Taste of Muskegon. 

"With everything starting to open up again, Taste Tour is a great opportunity for everyone to get out and celebrate the culinary excellence of Muskegon County."

More information about the event and the judge contest can be found here.

