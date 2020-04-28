GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Terra Square Farmers Market will open for the summer on June 3 and will run weekly through September 2020.

Market hours are every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The market will also be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the following Saturdays:

June 27

July 25

August 29

September 26

Customers can purchase a variety of local produce, cheeses, meats, baked goods, personal hygiene items, and pet treats. The market is open to the public and has multiple vendors who accept Bridge Card/ EBT food assistance programs.

The new Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) food assistance program is also accepted and will work similarly to a regular EBT card. The card was given to Michigan families with students ages 0-26 that are eligible for free or reduced-price school meals.

According to Gov. Whitmer's latest executive order, the farmers market is considered essential but will be implementing new health and safety protocols.

Vendors will only be able to participate if they sell products that are “necessary to support human health and life”. Market staff are also limiting the number of people allowed in the market, enforce social distancing, provide handwashing stations, and increase signage to direct traffic through the market.

Anyone interested in being a food, personal hygiene item, or pet food vendor should contact Market Manager Teri Schut by emailing tschut@hudsonville.org.

