The Caribbean Bite expands with second location at Studio Park in Grand Rapids

The restaurant serves authentic Puerto Rican and Dominican food in downtown Grand Rapids at Studio Park.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Caribbean Bite officially opened a second location in September.

It's located at 122 Oakes St. SW, Suite 110. The restaurants other location at the Rivertown Mall food court in Grandville.

The new dine-in space offers healthier food options then its other location.

The menu includes dishes inspired by Puerto Rican and Dominican flavors like stuffed plantains, salads, steak and chicken with rice.

