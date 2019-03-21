GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Cheesecake Factory is set to open at Woodland Mall this year.

This will be the first location in West Michigan, and it will open in October.

The Cheesecake Factory is known for it's desserts and extensive menu. The restaurant offers more than 50 signature desserts.

“Since opening our first restaurant in Beverly Hills more than 40 years ago, The Cheesecake Factory has become known for creating delicious, memorable experiences for millions of guests around the country, and we’re so pleased to be opening our first restaurant in Grand Rapids,” said David Overton, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of The Cheesecake Factory Inc.

“We look forward to opening in Woodland Mall this fall.”

Black Rock Bar & Grill, an award-winning steakhouse and first-to-market experiential dining offering, will also open at the mall this summer.

