Get an inside look at upcoming renovations to The Green Well

The Green Well restaurant on Cherry Street is closing on Jan. 29 for renovations, with plans to freshen up the interior with brighter colors and an open concept.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — East Hills neighborhood eatery The Green Well announced plans for a complete dining area renovation starting Jan. 29 through early February.

That means the gastro-pub will be temporarily closed for the time being while construction and menu transformation is underway.

Operated by Essence Restaurant Group, The Green Well opened in 2007 serving up American fare.

The owners want to freshen up the interior with brighter colors, cleaner lines and a more open concept.

Plans call for the removal of the current partition that divides the bar from the dining room. Fixed stools at a window bar with outlets and a carry-out cubby section are also in the works.

“The vibe at The Green Well has always been welcoming and inviting, but after 15 years, we felt it was time to refresh the interior into an even more engaging environment,” said Essence Restaurant Group CEO and Partner James Berg.

“We are excited to introduce our customers to the new look and hope to engage more people with our reconfigured seating areas.”

Executive Chef Jeremy Paquin is collaborating with the chef team to evolve and elevate a few of the menu offerings and Managing Partner Hillary Edwards is working with Green Well’s management team to ensure the level of service aligns with Green Well’s new look and feel.

Re-opening events and specials are expected to be announced on The Green Well website.

