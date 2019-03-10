GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - What happens when you combine Tim Hortons coffee with Kit Kats?

Well, you can find out today.

Tim Hortons has unveiled its new line of Kit-Kat-flavored beverages which include the Kit Kat Iced Capp, Kit Kat Latte and Kit Kat Hot Chocolate.

The Iced Capp is a combination of Tim Hortons' blended frozen coffee and Kit Kat's chocolate wafer flavor. It's made with Tim Hortons' signature base and cream, chocolate wafer syrup and topped with Kit Kat crumbles.

The latte features decadent espresso, creamy chocolate wafer syrup and Kit Kat crumble.

The hot chocolate is Tim Hortons' classic hot chocolate with creamy chocolate wafer syrup and Kit Kat crumble.

Customers can contact their nearest Tim Hortons to confirm availability and pricing.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:





►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.