Downtown Grand Rapids' culinary scene expands with Tupelo Honey

The new restaurant opens on Ottawa Avenue on Tuesday, September 29

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Listen up foodies! Downtown Grand Rapids is about to add something special to it's restaurant line-up, and you could be one of the first to check it out.

Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen and Bar is a brand new restaurant opening on Ottawa Avenue on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

So what sets their southern fare apart? 13 ON YOUR SIDE's Meredith TerHaar spoke with the executive chef to find out.

Chef Eric Gabrynowicz says their recipes have to pass the "southern grandmother" test. He says it's classic southern comfort food with a flare foodies will love.

While the restaurant doesn't open to the public for a few more weeks, they are holding a private menu tasting to raise funds for Feeding America West Michigan on Sept. 19. While the VIP event is invite-only the public is invited to enter for a chance to win a seat by visiting their website. But you better hurry-the winner will be announced Wednesday, Sept. 16.

