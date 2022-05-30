New vegan ice cream shop opens in Wyoming

Tasteful Vegan Frozen Desserts is the first female minority owned vegan ice cream shop in the state.

WYOMING, Mich. — Michigan's first female minority owned vegan ice cream shop opened up in Wyoming on Memorial Day.

Tasteful Vegan Frozen Desserts is owned and operated by Kalene McElveen, who got the idea for her popular vegan desserts from her childhood.

"I grew up as a vegetarian in the early 90s, when there was no Beyond Meat, there was none of the options that were available. And so I kind of got used to being left out, you know, my mom was an excellent chef. So whenever I was home, I would be good. But I wanted to create a product that didn't leave anybody out. So when I started making the desserts, I wanted a dessert that was healthy, something my kids could enjoy. But I didn't want any of the allergies to be a hindrance to people being able to enjoy," McElveen said.

Tasteful Vegan Frozen Desserts' menu will have something for everyone. All of the desserts served are completely gluten free, egg free, nut free, soy free, refined sugar free and most importantly, dairy free.

"We've got the vanilla, vegan softserve. And then we've got a strawberry lemonade slushie. And that strawberry lemonade slushie comes from a product that I sell in the health food stores at Harvest Health, Bridgestreet Market and Forest Hill Foods. I make a strawberry lemonade freeze pop. And so the freeze pop is a slushie at the shop. Yep. And then we have like, novelties for the kids and the menu will continue to expand as we grow," McElveen added.

Tasteful Vegan Frozen Desserts also sells two additional items at Harvest Health, Bridgestreet Market and Forest Hill Foods. "Magnificent Bars," a vanilla coconut ice cream, topped with salted caramel and dipped in dark chocolate sweetened with maple syrup and the "Mango Melody," a coconut whip and mango freeze pop.

Even though the menu is completely Vegan, McElveen says that you shouldn't shy away from trying it, "You know, don't think vegan just think ice cream. Because I think a lot of times people who aren't vegan, they're like, it's gonna be gross. It's gonna taste like plants. No, it doesn't. But you'll be pleasantly surprised. We've had people try it today. And they like it better than the regular dairy ice cream. So I say taste and see it and you'll see for yourself."

So the soft serve machine is now working with 🙏🏽 and help from the ice cream shop whisperer 😊 The menu for the SOFT Grand Opening will be posted in the stories. Even with treats for your fur babies too! We look forward to serving the whole family. Top 8 allergen free #softserve #softopening #vegan #allergen #friendly Posted by Tastefull Vegan Ice Cream on Sunday, May 29, 2022

Tasteful Vegan Frozen Dessert Shop is located at 2265 Porter St. SW in Wyoming.

