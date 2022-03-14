Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at one of these West Michigan Irish Pubs

Get your Irish on at one of these West Michigan pubs on St. Patty's Day.

MICHIGAN, USA — St. Patrick's Day is Thursday, March 17 and we have your guide to Irish Pubs across West Michigan.

The best place to celebrate the holiday is obviously at an Irish Pub and their is no shortage of those in West Michigan.

It might be a bit out of the way, but Conklin Bar is loved by the locals and is known for their live music.

Address: 19683 Main St, Conklin, MI 49403

The Curragh Irish Pub is a Holland staple and a favorite destination for people to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in the area.

Address: 73 E 8th St, Holland, MI 49423

Located in the heart of Downtown Grand Rapids, Flanagan's Irish Pub has been a staple in the community for over 35 years.

Address: 139 Pearl St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

You can't get much more Irish than Grattan Irish Pub in Grattan Township. The pub is known for their great food and live music, including the occasional bagpipe performance.

Address: 11817 Old Belding Rd NE, Grattan Township, MI 48809

Mulligan's Pub has the seventh highest sales for Pabst Blue Ribbon in the nation and is home to their famous Mulligan Stew shots.

Address: 1518 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Located on the West Side of Downtown Grand Rapids, O'Toole's Public House opened its doors in 2003.

Address: 448 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Originally just a local bar, Quinn and Tuite's Irish Pub didn't "go Irish" until the late 1980s. And it wasn't until the early 2000s that Quinn and Tuite's Irish Pub got their name.

Address: 1535 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505

The Shamrock Pub & Grill has a wide variety of food, including a horseradish roast beef sandwich that is perfect for St. Patrick's Day. The pub is located in White Hall.

Address: 1300 E 8th St, White Cloud, MI 49349

Known for its fantastic food and hometown feel, Shamrock Tavern is a low-key place to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Address: 208 Division St, Freeport MI 49325

Be sure to drink responsibly, and line up a ride if you do plan to partake in the holiday.

