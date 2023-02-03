Vote for the next food to be served at LMCU Ballpark

Three finalists have been narrowed down from hundreds of submissions from fans and the Gordon Food Service Test Kitchen.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — As the West Michigan Whitecaps 2023 season approaches, it's time to vote for what new food will appear at LMCU Ballpark.

Every year, fans vote between three finalists which have been narrowed down from hundreds of fan submissions and dozens of ideas from the Gordon Food Service Test Kitchen.

Voting has already begun and lasts through Thursday, March 9. The winner will be announced later in the month.

For the 2023 season, the three finalists are:

Fat Elvis Poutine

This new take on the Canadian classic starts with funnel cake fries and is topped off with a peanut butter sauce, bacon pieces, banana slices and mini marshmallows.

The Spicy Peanut Burger

The Thai-inspired burger is served with a peanut butter sriracha sauce and topped with sprinkles of green onions.

The Firecracker Dog

This grilled hotdog sits in a steamed bun, covered with cream cheese and is topped with grilled onions, peppers and crispy jalapeno chips.

Vote for your favorite dish here.

Last year’s winner was Greek Gyro Nachos made with fresh pita chips topped with strips of gyro meat, feta cheese crumbles, onions, tomatoes and topped with tzatziki sauce.

Another previous winner was the fan favorite and national-award-winning dish was Beercheese Poutine. The dish consisted of pulled barbeque pork, beer cheese and green onions over waffle fries.

Beercheese Poutine won the fan vote in 2017 and then again in 2020 where it was pitted against all of the fan vote winners from the last decade.

