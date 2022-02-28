Where to get paczki for Fat Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fat Tuesday is upon us, meaning it's finally time for delicious fried Paczkis to return to West Michigan. Below are a list of locations to pickup the sweet treats in the Grand Rapids area.
Nantucket Baking Company
615 Lyon St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
- This year's flavors are as follows:
- Prune
- Raspberry
- Rum custard
- Chocolate custard
- Yuzu buttercream (new)
- Paczkis can no longer be pre-ordered, only in-store pickup is available.
- Call ahead here: (616) 350-9292
Sandy's Donut House
2040 Leonard St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
- Customers can place an order in-person or over the phone.
- Call here to order: (616) 453-4259
Arnie's Bakery
815 Leonard St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
- The bakery has the following flavors:
- Raspberry
- Custard
- Buttercream
- Prune
- Lemon
- Blueberry
- Paczki will be available:
- Friday, March 1
- Saturday, March 2
- Monday, March 4
- Tuesday, March 5
- Call here to order: (616) 458-2253
Van's Pastry Shoppe
955 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
- Place your Paczki order online, over the phone or in store.
- Paczki options: Custard or Jelly.
- Place an order on their online form here: https://www.vanspastry.com/paczkis
- Call here to order: (616) 458-1637
Steenstra's Royal Dutch Bakery
3940 30th St SW, Grandville, MI 49418
- Paczkis will be sold starting at 3 p.m. on Fat Tuesday.
- Their flavors are as follows:
- Custard-filled
- Raspberry-filled
- Blueberry-filled
- Strawberry-filled
- Apple-filled
- Lemon-filled
- Chocolate-filled
- All orders can be glazed, powdered sugar or sugared.
- Place your order here: (616) 534-7041
Schnitz Deli
1315 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
- Call to place your order here: (616) 451-4444
Meijer
Multiple locations
- Available for in-store or online pickup.
- Flavors available:
- Bavarian cream
- Strawberry
- Cherry
- Blueberry
- Apple
- Lemon
- Place on online order here.
