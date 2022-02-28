x
Food

Where to get paczki for Fat Tuesday

As Fat Tuesday approaches, here's where you can find the delicious fried treats in the Grand Rapids area.
Credit: Arnie's Bakery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fat Tuesday is upon us, meaning it's finally time for delicious fried Paczkis to return to West Michigan. Below are a list of locations to pickup the sweet treats in the Grand Rapids area.

Nantucket Baking Company

615 Lyon St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 

  • This year's flavors are as follows:
    • Prune
    • Raspberry
    • Rum custard
    • Chocolate custard
    • Yuzu buttercream (new)
  • Paczkis can no longer be pre-ordered, only in-store pickup is available.
  • Call ahead here: (616) 350-9292 
Credit: Nantucket Baking Company

Sandy's Donut House

2040 Leonard St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504 

  • Customers can place an order in-person or over the phone. 
  • Call here to order: (616) 453-4259 
Credit: Sandy's Donuts

Arnie's Bakery

815 Leonard St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504 

  • The bakery has the following flavors: 
    • Raspberry
    • Custard
    • Buttercream
    • Prune
    • Lemon
    • Blueberry
  • Paczki will be available:
    • Friday, March 1
    • Saturday, March 2
    • Monday, March 4
    • Tuesday, March 5
  • Call here to order: (616) 458-2253
Credit: Arnie's Bakery

Van's Pastry Shoppe

955 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 

Credit: Van's Pastry Shoppe

Steenstra's Royal Dutch Bakery

3940 30th St SW, Grandville, MI 49418

  • Paczkis will be sold starting at 3 p.m. on Fat Tuesday.
  • Their flavors are as follows: 
    • Custard-filled
    • Raspberry-filled
    • Blueberry-filled
    • Strawberry-filled
    • Apple-filled
    • Lemon-filled
    • Chocolate-filled
  • All orders can be glazed, powdered sugar or sugared.
  • Place your order here: (616) 534-7041 
Credit: Steenstra's Royal Dutch Bakery

Schnitz Deli

1315 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Credit: Schnitz Deli

Meijer

Multiple locations

  • Available for in-store or online pickup.
  • Flavors available:
    • Bavarian cream
    • Strawberry
    • Cherry
    • Blueberry
    • Apple
    • Lemon
  • Place on online order here.
Credit: Meijer

