Where to get paczki for Fat Tuesday

As Fat Tuesday approaches, here's where you can find the delicious fried treats in the Grand Rapids area.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fat Tuesday is upon us, meaning it's finally time for delicious fried Paczkis to return to West Michigan. Below are a list of locations to pickup the sweet treats in the Grand Rapids area.

Nantucket Baking Company

615 Lyon St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

This year's flavors are as follows: Prune Raspberry Rum custard Chocolate custard Yuzu buttercream (new)

Paczkis can no longer be pre-ordered, only in-store pickup is available.

Call ahead here: (616) 350-9292

Sandy's Donut House

2040 Leonard St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Customers can place an order in-person or over the phone.

Call here to order: (616) 453-4259

Arnie's Bakery

815 Leonard St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

The bakery has the following flavors: Raspberry Custard Buttercream Prune Lemon Blueberry

Paczki will be available: Friday, March 1 Saturday, March 2 Monday, March 4 Tuesday, March 5

Call here to order: (616) 458-2253

Van's Pastry Shoppe

955 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Place your Paczki order online, over the phone or in store.

Paczki options: Custard or Jelly.

Place an order on their online form here: https://www.vanspastry.com/paczkis

Call here to order: (616) 458-1637

Steenstra's Royal Dutch Bakery

3940 30th St SW, Grandville, MI 49418

Paczkis will be sold starting at 3 p.m. on Fat Tuesday.

Their flavors are as follows: Custard-filled Raspberry-filled Blueberry-filled Strawberry-filled Apple-filled Lemon-filled Chocolate-filled

All orders can be glazed, powdered sugar or sugared.

Place your order here: (616) 534-7041

Schnitz Deli

1315 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Call to place your order here: (616) 451-4444

Meijer

Multiple locations

Available for in-store or online pickup.

Flavors available: Bavarian cream Strawberry Cherry Blueberry Apple Lemon

Place on online order here.

