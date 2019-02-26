COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — For the tenth year in a row, the West Michigan Whitecaps is asking the public to vote for one special food items they'd like to see at concession stands this season.

The annual Whitecaps Fan Food Submission began earlier this year. Fans had until February 1 to submit their suggestions, and starting Tuesday, February 26th, ideas will be pared down and fans will be able to vote for their choice for the new 2019 concessions item.

Voting will take place on the Whitecaps' website. The winning entry will be on the menu for all fans to enjoy.

Past winners include Ballpark Digest's "Best New Food Item" for 2017, Beercheese Poutine (a combination of pulled pork, waffle fries, beer cheese and bbq sauce), the Baco, Hot-To-Tot, and last year's winner, Mt Wing-Suvious, a mixture of mac 'n cheese, beer cheese and buffalo chicken filling the center of a tower of onion rings, submitted by Grand Ledge native, John King.

"The past couple years have been all about flavor, compared to when this first started which was about the weird, wacky, and unique," said Whitecaps Vice President Jim Jarecki. "The submissions from our fans always make this a fun and exciting process."

The Whitecaps open their 26th season on Saturday, April 6 against the South Bend Cubs at 4 p.m.

