The world's largest food truck rally is headed to West Michigan

IONIA, Mich. — Calling all West Michigan foodies! Prepare your stomachs for the largest display of food truck excellence this September.

The largest traveling food truck event will be at the Ionia Free Fair on Sept. 24 with more than 100 gourmet food trucks expected to attend.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and admission is free and open to the public.

This will be the events sixth year coming to Michigan. The largest traveling food truck event holds multiple Guinness World Records and travels across the country.

If you're interested in taking part in the event, you can register by emailing Generationfoodtruck@gmail.com or Gftworldslargestftr@gmail.com.

