Zingerman's Deli brings famous Reuben to Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — An Ann Arbor food staple is making its way to Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo.

Zingerman's Deli announced it is bringing their well-known Reubens and other favorites to select cities around the state.

It's part of the Reuben Tour 2020, which the deli planned to limit travel and crowds at the main location in Ann Arbor amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We miss your Reuben loving selves, but want to limit your travel and the crowds at the Deli. We have stops lined up in cities across Michigan," organizer wrote about the tour on their website.

The first stop will be this Saturday in Kalamazoo at Green Door Distilling Co and the last day to order is Wednesday, June 24.

The stop in Grand Rapids will be held at Atwater Brewery on Saturday, July 18. Other cities involved in the tour are Lansing, Cheboygan and Detroit.

