Foreign exchange students in West Michigan begin their year of American high school

From new food to a new school, these students are making the most of their year in America.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — "In my life, I had like max 200 people in high school, maybe. And then just coming here to a big school with 1,400 people, big change," says Brage Salvid, a student from Norway spending his school year in West Michigan.

He's among several students from around the world who have begun their year of American high school living with a host family.

"The fact that we have to integrate ourselves into the groups and teenagers and it's kind of strange, but if you put yourself out there, that's gonna be very cool," says Sofia DeLuca from Italy.

She said while there are challenges that arise when trying to make new friends in America, there's also an excitement she and her fellow exchange students feel in the process.

"I was very excited to meet all the new people and my (host) family," says Jonas Rother from Germany.

Some students were surprised at how many differences there are at school in America versus in their home country.

"In my country, I don't even have sports in my high school. For example, like the football games here are so big and everyone is like, so invested in the school and everything, and it's not like that in France," said Ilyana Cornu from France.

Aurelie Olivier from France has joined her school’s cheer team and like her other exchange students, is embracing the Friday night lights.

"We're like, in the middle of everything, and at practice, it's really fun. We're meeting a lot of people and we're doing things that I've never done before. So I love it," says Olivier.

For some of the students, the food was a notable change.

"It's everything, it's just sweet, and some things are even too sweet for me," Rother said while laughing with his fellow exchange students.

Christy Tripp-Arkema is a local coordinator for CETUSA, a Grand Rapids-based foreign exchange organization that places students with host families.

She said while it may be hard to gel with American students at first, when the exchange students involve themselves in extracurricular activities it helps them make new friends.

"These kids going out and playing sports and putting themselves out there, as one of them said, and then making friends...by the end the last couple of months, they are out all the time with their friends and just really enjoying," says Tripp-Arkema.

While bonding, the exchange students often have opportunities to teach their American peers about their homes. Kristina Sdirakova, from the Czech Republic, said she's had to clear up quite a few misconceptions.

"One guy told me that Czech Republic is in Africa. I was...I was confused about that," Sdirakova says while laughing. "I was like, 'Oh, okay, it's in Europe,' and they are always confused when I said we have our own language, that we speak Czech."

Despite the adjustments exchange students have to adapt to, Anna Vaira from Italy highly encourages others to experience studying abroad.

"You get to know so many people, another culture. It's super good, and it's also a boost for your future," says Vaira.

Walter Fredericks has hosted nine foreign exchange students in total and said he encourages other families to take the opportunity to open their homes and expand their worldview.

"Most of the reservations you're going to have are going to be completely outnumbered by the positive aspects that you can have by just opening up your home, and your heart, and your family to a complete stranger," says Fredericks.

Tripp-Arkema said the relationships that host families form with their exchange students are often strong, long-lasting bonds.

"I just love this so much! I love extreme students. I love connecting people. I love families that open their homes to these kids. I love seeing them grow. I love the connections. After I'll find stories I didn't know about, like that the kid has come back every year, or that the family went over for the wedding," Tripp-Arkema said.

Anyone interested in hosting a foreign exchange student or becoming involved can find that information here.

