This year, Founders Brewing Company is hosting the 12th annual Founders Fest. The party on June 22 will be in the streets outside the brewery's Grand Rapids taproom and brewery.

There will be music, beer, art, and food starting at 3:00 p.m. and going until 11:00 p.m.

The event itself is only for people over 21, so bring your ID, and is happening rain or shine. You can get tickets in advance for $40 or if it isn't sold out, tickets at the door will be $45.

The music lineup includes Gov’t Mule, Toots and the Maytals, Macy Gray, The War and Treaty, FBC All-Stars and Lady Ace Boogie. The food vendors include Pressed In Time, What the Truck, Slow’s BBQ, Tacos El Cunado, Nick’s Gyros, Any Colour You Like, Daddy Pete’s BBQ, Pizza Party, Open Acres Mobile Grill, and A Plateful Spread.

Founders will be serving their Founders Fest Wheat, which is brewed every year for the event.

