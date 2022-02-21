Frederik Meijer Gardens Butterflies Are Blooming exhibit opens in March

The exhibition will highlight the power of flowers and the impact they have on butterflies, people and the world.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Butterflies are Blooming exhibition is back at Frederik Meijer Gardens opening to the public on March 1.

The popular exhibit will feature about 60 different species of butterflies and moths from habitats all over the world.

Hundreds of butterflies and moths will be living in the 15,000 square-foot Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory at the sculpture park. The conservatory will be heated to a balmy 85 degrees with 70 percent humidity so that all of butterflies and moths can thrive in an environment that is similar to their tropical homes.

Throughout the exhibition, over 1,000 pupae will be arriving at Meijer Gardens weekly from around the world. The pupae spin their chrysalides and cocoons and can be viewed by guests in the observation station as they emerge and spread their wings for the first time.

This years exhibition is focusing on power of flowers and the impact they have on butterflies, people and the world. Some of the flowering plants that both the guests and the butterflies can enjoy at the exhibition include orange plume flower, blue porterweed, and jatropha, as well as queen’s wreath and bleeding heart vines.

The Butterflies are Blooming exhibition runs from Tuesday, March 1 through Saturday, April 30.

Tickets are free for members, $18 for adults ages 14 to 64, $13.50 for students and for seniors ages 65 and older, $8.50 for children ages 3 to 13 and free for children under the age of 2.

