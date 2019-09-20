GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Friday, September 20 is Free Dental Day and a local Grand Rapids clinic is offering free dental services to help families in need.

From 7:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m, Exalta Health, located at 2060 Division Avenue will be open to the general public. No appointment is necessary, and services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Established in 1996, Exalta Health works to assist the underserved with faith-centered medical care.

“With such a huge demand for quality, affordable dental care in our communities, this is one way we can help ensure those who are low-income or without dental insurance are getting the primary and urgent care they need, explains Kayla Lutz, Dental Manager. "Our goal is to provide everyone in our community with a place they can call their dental home, no matter what their situation is.”

For further information about Free Dental Day or the dental and medical services available at Exalta Health, call 616-475-8446.

