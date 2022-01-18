GR Parks and Rec offers free sleds and winter apparel every Saturday

Rent sleds and winter apparel from the City of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation department.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation department is offering free sled rentals on Saturdays at two city parks.

The free sled rental service is available on Saturdays, weather permitting, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Mulick and Plaster Creek Parks. The events are part of the Thrive Outside program that promotes spending time outside to support a healthy lifestyle.

In addition to free sled rentals, GR Parks and Rec also offers winter apparel rentals at the two park locations. The winter apparel and sleds are limited in supply and are on a first come, first served basis.

For pop-up and additional sledding events, keep an eye on the GR Parks and Rec Instagram page throughout the season.

When renting a sled, an adult must be present to sign a liability waiver.

The Thrive Outside program provides free outdoor gear rentals for sledding, camping, hiking, hammocking, playing yard games and more at the Gear Library facility in Roosevelt Park. When borrowing camp equipment, please contact the facility before arriving to schedule an orientation.

The Gear Library is located at the community gym at Roosevelt Park, 739 Van Raalte Dr SW and is open on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Find a complete list of equipment for borrowing here.

