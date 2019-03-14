GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's Pi Day and Women's History Month and in downtown Grand Rapids, there's one business that just happens to cover both.

Sweetie-licious Bakery Cafe has locations in both the Downtown Market and DeWitt. It's owned by Linda Hundt, who first started selling pies at farmers markets and off her back porch.

She says being a female entrepreneur has been a dream come true.

"I always loved to bake. I've always loved to do nice things for people. I'm a gift-giver, when it comes to love languages. I think a lot of women are," said Linda.

Sweetie-licious is offering pie specials on this Pi Day! You can try a sample slice for free. Full-size pie slices cost $3.14. There will also be pie giveaways on social media.

