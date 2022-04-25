Fulton Street Farmers Marker turns 100 this year

The Fulton Street Farmers Market kicks off its 100th season on Saturday, May 7.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The oldest farmers market in West Michigan is celebrating its 100th year as it opens for the season in May.

The Fulton Street Farmers Market has been a staple in the Grand Rapids community since the 1920s and is proud to announce its 100th year.

The Fulton Street Farmers Market opens for the 100th season on Saturday, May 7 with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. with Mayor Rosalynn Bliss and other local dignitaries.

As the 100th season kicks off, it will celebrate the legacy of the market and its farm vendors and community.

The market will be open from May through Oct. 29 on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Throughout the season, the market will be host to an array of community events that will be announced later.

The Fulton Street Farmers Market features a variety of locally grown produce, baked goods and other treats, as well as artisan vendors throughout the spring, summer and fall.

“The board of directors of Fulton Street Market have been planning great things for this main season,” said Board Chair Michele Giordano.

The market is run by staff and volunteers and is a non-profit organization that is partnered with the City of Grand Rapids and its Parks and Recreation Department.

"Collaboration is at the heart of our department’s mission,” Parks and Recreation director David Marquardt said. “We’re excited to celebrate this incredible milestone and look forward to continuing this unique and valuable partnership.”

The Fulton Street Farmers Market is located at 1145 East Fulton St.

Learn more about the market by visiting FultonStreetMarket.org, emailing info@fultonstreetmarket.org or calling (616) 454-4118.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.