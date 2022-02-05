23 Bags of trash collected by volunteers along Harvey Street in Muskegon County

Members of Muskegon County Litter Clean-Up Facebook group organized the pickup on Sunday.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Four adults and one 10-year-old picked up 23 bags worth of garbage along Harvey Street in Muskegon County on Sunday.

The effort was organized on Muskegon County Litter Clean-Up, a Facebook group that is dedicated to cleaning up litter in Muskegon County.

Jennifer Schottey operates a daycare and is a member of the group. She noticed on her way to and from work that there was always a lot of trash along the road on Harvey Street. So, she suggested that they get out there and clean up.

On Sunday, Schottey, her 10-year-old daughter and three others spent two hours picking up 23 bags worth of litter alongside the road.

Schottey thought that this would be a good opportunity for her daughter to learn a lesson about giving back and that's exactly what her daughter got.

"She is over the moon. She didn't want to go at first because she's a little shy around everyone... about 20 minutes into it, she said, 'this is fun.' And then by the end of it, she said 'Do we really have to leave?' She was tired, but she didn't want to stop. She wanted to finish the job," said Schottey.

The Facebook group regularly organizes cleanup efforts and has challenged its over 200 members to pick up one bag of litter every week during the month of May.

