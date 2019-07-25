GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Enjoy a sweet treat and help kids in the community Thursday.

Today, at most West Michigan Dairy Queen locations is Miracle Treat Day. That means $1 or more from every Blizzard sold will be donated to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

The deal runs from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The Hastings Dairy Queen will be going above and beyond and will be donating the full proceeds of Blizzard treat sales to Helen DeVos. Last year they raised $20,000.

Owners Tyler and Bev Guernsey represent a legacy of giving that includes their entire family. Through their store at the Dairy Queen Grill & Chill Restaurant in Hastings, and through other family member locations in Lake Odessa, they have been heavily involved with Children’s Miracle Network for over 10 years.

There will be a special Miracle Treat Day event at the Hastings location from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be a car show, cake eating contest, children’s activities and silent auction. The Hastings Dairy Queen is located at 1025 W. M-43 Hwy.

