GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Winter weather may be here, but you don't have to spend a lot of time out in the cold to get in touch with nature this weekend. Saturday, January 25 is Nature Day at the Downtown Market in Grand Rapids.

From 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. you and your family can come see animals up close, have fun in the greenhouse, and learn about artifacts. Animals like owls, rabbits, turtles, toads, snakes, frogs, and hawks will be here for you to check out.

Blandford Nature Center, Outdoor Discovery Center, Michigan Entomological Society, Say Yes to Nature, Casa la Parrot, Reptilesls, and Kent District Library have partnered with the Downtown Market for the event.

