GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sometimes, playing sports seems to be easier when we're younger. There are all sorts of leagues, groups, and organizations we can join, and playing as a team is always so fun, especially when adult responsibilities aren't in the way.

As adults, it can be more difficult to find the right fit, but the Grand Rapids Sport and Social Club is working to make that easier. The club is all about adult sports and being part of a community. There are volleyball teams, dodgeball teams, softball teams, soccer teams, basketball teams, ultimate teams, and even euchre teams you can join. Some are co-ed and some are men's or women's teams.

Here's how it works: Choose which sport you want to participate in and register, either on your own, with some friends, or with a team. Pay the fee, and then play! You will get team game shirts awards and weekly after-parties as part of your registration fee.

You have until Oct. 23 to register for the seven-week Holiday Season. Leagues are running in Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids, and Muskegon.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.